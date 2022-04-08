Bulgaria joins in condemnation of missile attack on Ukraine’s Kramatorsk railway station

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria strongly condemns yet another atrocity, the Kramatorsk railway station missile attack that claimed dozens of lives, including women and children, while leaving many more wounded, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said on April 8.

The BBC reported the mayor of the eastern Ukrainian city as saying on the afternoon of April 8 that the death toll from the missile attack on the railway station was 40, including 10 children.

Reports said that about 90 people had been injured.

“Russia must immediately end this unprovoked and unjustified war,” Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: “Russian monsters don’t abandon their methods.

“Lacking the strength and courage for a face-off on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population,” Zelenskyy said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the attack on the railway station, used for the evacuation of civilians, “despicable”.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, condemning the attack, said: “This is yet another attempt to close escape routes for those fleeing this unjustified war and cause human suffering”.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said that the brutal killing of civilians in Kramatorsk was sickening.

“Women, children, families were killed and wounded whilst they were hoping to catch a train and flee the war,” Metsola said.

“Russian missile strikes are neither fake nor lies. Those responsible for war crimes will face justice,” she said.

The Kramatorsk attack is the latest in a succession regarding which the world’s democracies accuse Russia of war crimes and other gross abuses of human rights of civilians in Ukraine.

(Photo: Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of Russia’s war on Ukraine, please click here.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!