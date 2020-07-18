Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 4112 active cases, 606 in hospital, four more deaths

Share this: Facebook

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has risen by 188 in the past 24 hours to reach a total of 4112, the number of patients in hospital has increased by 24 to a total of 606 and there have been four more deaths.

According to data posted on July 18 by the national information system, the number of newly-confirmed cases has risen by 298 in the past 24 hours to bring the total to date – counting in those who have died and those who have recovered from the virus – to 8442.

The increase in the number of newly-confirmed cases is higher than that reported 24 hours earlier, even though fewer PCR tests were done – 4484 compared with a record 6526.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest number is in Sofia, 92, followed by Plovdiv, 38, and Varna, 35.

Of the patients in hospital, 33 are intensive care.

A total of 4033 people have recovered, an increase of 106 in the past day.

Seven medical personnel have tested positive, bringing the total to date to 560.



The death toll is 297. Those who died in the past day were a 68-year-old man died of heart, chronic lung and chronic neurological disease, a 72-year-old man who had no concomitant diseases, a 68-year-old man who had no concomitant diseases, and a 65-year-old man with heart and chronic kidney disease.

