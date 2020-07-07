Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Active cases rise to 2664, deaths to 250

Share this: Facebook

The number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria has risen by 85 in the past 24 hours to 2664, according to data posted on July 7 by the national information system.

The midnight update of information came the day after it was announced that the government was extending the Covid-19 epidemic declaration to the end of July.

A total of 156 351 PCR tests have been carried out in Bulgaria to date, 2775 in the past day.

The total number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus, counting in those who have died and those who have recovered from the virus, is 5914. This is an increase of 174 in the past 24 hours.

The total includes 86 newly-confirmed cases in Sofia, the largest number in a single day in Bulgaria’s capital city so far.

The number of people in hospital has risen by 12 to 470. Twenty-nine are in intensive care.

A milestone has been reached in the number of recoveries – 3000 to date, including 85 in the past day.

The death toll has risen by four to a total of 250.

