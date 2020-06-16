Archaeology: Marble slab with poetic inscription found at Bulgaria’s Varna thermae

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A marble slab with a poetic inscription is the latest find from excavations by archaeologists at the 2nd Century CE thermal baths site in Bulgaria’s Black Sea city of Varna, Bulgarian National Television reported.

Archaeologists regard the find as extremely valuable as the discovery of inscriptions from that time is rare.

The thermae in Varna covered 7000 sq m and are the largest that have been found on the Balkan peninsula, and the largest ancient building discovered in Bulgaria so far. They remained in use until some time in the late third century CE.

The rest of this article is available only to The Sofia Globe’s Patreon subscribers.

(Screenshots: BNT)