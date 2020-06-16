Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Active cases drop to 1381, deaths rise to 176

Share this: Facebook

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has decreased by five to 1381 in the past 24 hours, according to data posted by the national information system on June 16.

Of the 1794 samples tested in the past 24 hours, a total of 51 proved positive, the national information system said.

To date, a total of 106 280 PCR tests have been done.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria to date is 3341, counting in those who have died and those who have recovered.

The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 54 in the past 24 hours to 1784.

There are 253 patients in hospital, 14 of them in intensive care.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive for new coronavirus has increased by four to 322. The new cases include three nurses and a doctor.

The death toll has increased by two to 176. The two new deaths were a 41-year-old man with pneumonia and pulmonary respiratory failure, and an 82-year-old woman with several concomitant diseases, the Health Ministry said.

