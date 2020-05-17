Police fine 11 restaurants, coffee shops in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv for breaking anti-epidemic rules

Share this: Facebook

Police in Bulgaria’s city of Plovdiv checked 95 establishments – restaurants, bars, coffee shops and fast food outlets – in a two-day special operation, fining 11 of them for not keeping to anti-epidemic measures, Bulgarian National Television said on May 17.

Health Minister Kiril Ananiev allowed the re-opening of open-air parts of restaurants, coffee shops and bars as of May 5, subject to keeping to rules such as disinfection, physical spacing and staff wearing masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

BNT said that during the two-day special operation in Plovdiv on May 15 and 16, four places were issued written recommendations on how to improve compliance with the measures.

Of the 11 that were fined, most were for employees failing to wear protective masks while in an enclosed space, the report said.

Meanwhile, speaking on the eve of the May 18 re-opening of shopping malls in Bulgaria, national operational headquarters staff member Professor Todor Kantardzhiev said that after people try on clothes, the garment should be lightly sprayed with alcohol or a disinfectant that will not damage the fabric.

The garment could be left in a dry place for a few hours, or another option would be to irradiate it with a UV lamp, Kantardzhiev said.

He said that air conditioning in shopping malls should not direct air within the building from one room to another.

Kantzardzhiev said that he was sure that the regular inspections by regional health inspectorates would ensure that this rule was not broken.



