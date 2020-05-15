Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Death toll passes 100, total 1491 active cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The death toll among people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 is 102, while there are a total of 1491 active cases, the national operational headquarters said on May 15.

In the past 24 hours, 1608 samples were tested for Covid-19 and 38 produced a positive result.

Counting in those who have died and those who have recovered from the virus, this brings the total of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria to 2138.

A total of 545 people have recovered, the operational HQ said.

Of the 38 new cases in the past 24 hours, the largest number were in the Blagoevgrad district, 10. There were seven in Sofia, six in the Yambol district, five in Razgrad, two each in Vidin and Kyustendil, and one each in Veliko Turnovo, Pernik, Pleven, Rousse, Sliven and Smolyan.

There are 321 patients in hospital, 49 of them in intensive care.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has increased by two to 230. The two new cases are doctors in Sofia and Razgrad.

The three deaths in the past 24 hours include a 69-year-old man who died in Vidin hospital, who also had had chronic renal failure and hypertesnion, a 56-year-old man who in the Veliko Turnovo hospital, who also had diabetes and an inflammation in the thigh, and a 69-year-old man who died in the Gotse Delchev hospital, who also had diabetes, COPD and complications after a heart attack.

Also on May 15, a process of large-scale testing was beginning in Bulgaria’s city of Plovdiv.

The testing is voluntary, and everyone who participates will receive their results.



The purpose of the testing is to outline the spread of the virus and to answer the question of how many people have encountered it, whether they have already contracted it, or are carriers of the infection.

The aim is to test 1000 people from 500 households by the end of May.

The inclusion of all household members is not mandatory and the focus will be on adults. Testing is voluntary and proceeds only after the signing of an informed consent form.

The sampling will take place at the Sveti Georgi hospital laboratory and the samples will be processed at the the laboratory of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the Medical University of Plovdiv.

(Photo: Bulgarian Foreign Ministry)

Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Comments

comments