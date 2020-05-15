Women in Bulgaria are EU’s youngest first-time mothers

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Women in Bulgaria have their first child at an average age of 26.2 years, the youngest in the European Union, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on May 15, citing figures for 2018.

Eurostat said that the age of giving birth to a first child had risen in all EU countries, though to varying degrees.

This has been the case in Bulgaria. Eurostat figures showed that in 2008, the age at first birth in Bulgaria was 25, increasing to 26 in 2015.

The next-youngest first-time mothers in an EU country were in Romania, at an average 26.7 years, Eurostat said.

Bulgaria and Romania are the only two EU countries with an average age at first birth younger than 27.

The EU member states with the highest mean ages of women at birth of their first child in 2018 were Italy (31.2 years old), Spain (31 years), Luxembourg (30.9 years), Ireland (30.5 years) and Greece (30.4 years).

The mean age of women in the European Union (EU) on giving birth to their first child has gradually increased from 28.8 years in 2013 to 29.3 years in 2018.

The largest change in age at first birth was in Estonia, where the mean age increased by 1.2 years, from 26.5 years in 2013 to 27.7 years in 2018, followed by Latvia and Lithuania (both 1.1 years).

Over the same period there was little change in Slovakia and Sweden (both 0.2 years), the Czech Republic and Slovenia (both 0.3 years), Eurostat said.

(Photo: Niels Timmer/freeimages.com)

Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

Comments

comments