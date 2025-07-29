NSI: Visits by non-residents to Bulgaria for holidays in June 2025 down 4.8% y/y

There were 748 512 visits by non-residents to Bulgaria for holidays in June 2025, a decrease of 4.8 per cent compared with June 2024, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on July 29.

Of the total, visits from other European Union countries to Bulgaria for holidays added up to 448 319, from other European countries 267 185, from other countries (for the NSI, a category that includes the United States, Canada and Israel) 15 632, and from the rest of the world, 17 356.

The visits from other EU countries included 155 392 from Romania, 65 667 from Poland, 57 088 from Germany, 39 008 from Greece and 37 017 from Czechia.

Those from other European countries included 78 468 from Türkiye, 74 821 from Ukraine, 39 422 from the United Kingdom, 36 883 from Serbia, 20 420 from North Macedonia and 7329 from Russia.

In the other countries category, 9607 of the visits were from Israel, 4790 from the US, 949 from Canada and 495 from Japan.

