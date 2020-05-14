Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Plovdiv’s Hills of Rock 2020 cancelled

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The 2020 Hills of Rock festival that had been planned for Bulgaria’s city of Plovdiv from July 24 to 26 has been cancelled, the organisers said in an official statement on May 14.

“Today’s more than complex international situation, related to all measures taken against the spread of Covid-19, as well as restrictions based on the order of the Bulgarian Minister of Health published on May 11 for holding outdoor events where visitors count must not exceed 30 per cent of the capacity of the area, make conducting Hills of Rock 2020 impossible,” the statement said.

“We truly believe that health must be everyone’s top priority and support all the efforts in keeping things safer for everyone.”

The organisers confirmed that all tickets for Hills of Rock 2020 will be valid for the upcoming 2021 edition without any action required.

“Also, anyone who would not be able to make it to the next festival can get a refund after we had announced the new dates and full line-up,” the statement said.

“We are already working more than hard to finalise the first pieces of information about next year’s dates and final set of groups,” it said.

(Photo via the Facebook page of Hills of Rock)

Comments

comments