Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Cases pass 2000 mark, including 93 dead

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria to date is 2004, counting in 93 people who have died and 476 who have recovered, the operational headquarters said on the morning of May 12.

Of a total of 1079 samples tested in the past 24 hours, 23 had tested positive, operational HQ secretary Dimo Dimov said.

A total of 368 patients are in hospital, 50 of them in intensive care.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has risen by four in the past 24 hours to 218. Of the four new cases, two are in Pleven and one each in Bourgas and Pazardzhik.

In other developments connected to the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria on May 12:

Minister of Labour and Social Policy Denitsa Sacheva told Bulgarian National Television that the number of people who had registered as unemployed was currently declining.

Of the about 3000 a day who do so, about 1300 cite the coronavirus crisis as the reason for losing their jobs, Sacheva said.

Environment Minister Emil Dimitrov confirmed to the Bulgarian media on May 12 that a cleaner working at the ministry building had tested positive for coronavirus.

She worked only on the fifth floor and most likely had contact with other cleaners and the doorman, Dimitrov said.

All employees who had been present in the building on Thursday and Friday had been sent to Alexandrovska Hospital for testing. Dimitrov said that he is tested for coronavirus every week.

Ivan Vazov National Theatre will begin open-air performances from June 1, theatre director Marius Donkin told Bulgarian National Television.

Health Minister Kiril Ananiev issued an order on May 11 allowing open-air cultural events, provided that physical spacing and other anti-epidemic measures are complied with.

Donkin said that performances at the theatre would involve either a single actor or two actors.

Health Minister Ananiev issued an order on the night of May 11 allowing the resumption of amateur sports outdoors, but not those with a competitive nature, such as football, basketball and volleyball, the ministry said in a media statement.

There may be no more than 10 participants and anti-epidemic measures must be complied with, the ministry said.

The use of bathrooms and changing room, as well as the presence of spectators, is forbidden.

In the same order, Ananiev said that air conditioning systems in museums, galleries, libraries and cinemas – which he has allowed to re-open – must not be used.

