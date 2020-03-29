Only 10 flights to depart Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport on March 30

Share this: Facebook

Only 10 scheduled commercial passenger flights are due to depart from, and 10 to arrive at, Sofia Airport on March 30, according to the airport’s website.

In each case, half are to or from London.

The departing flights on Monday include three by Wizz Air to London Luton, one to London Heathrow by Bulgaria Air and one to Heathrow by British Airways.

The remainder of the departing flights are Bulgaria Air to Amsterdam, Wizz Air to Dortmund, Wizz Air to Eindhoven, to Frankfurt/Berlin Tegel by Bulgaria Air, and a domestic flight to the Black Sea city of Varna, by Bulgaria Air, codesharing with Qatar Airlines.

The arriving flights include three by Wizz Air from London Luton, Bulgaria Air from Heathrow and British Airways from Heathrow.

The other arriving flights are Bulgaria Air, codesharing with Qatar, from Varna, Wizz Air from Dortmund, Bulgaria Air from Amsterdam, Bulgaria Air from Frankfurt/Berlin Tegel, and Wizz Air from Eindhoven, according to Sofia Airport’s flight schedule.

Bulgaria, in a State of Emergency to prevent the spread of Covid-19, is currently not allowing the entry of non-EU nationals. The government repeatedly has urged Bulgarians not to travel. Everyone arriving from abroad is subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

(Photo, of a Bulgaria Air Airbus A319, the type scheduled to be used for the London Heathrow flights on March 30: Bulgaria Air)

