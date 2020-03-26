Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Total discharged after recovery now eight

Share this: Facebook

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria is now 264, crisis staff chief Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski told a regular briefing at 5pm on March 26.

The number of people discharged after recovery, proven by two consecutive negative tests, has risen to eight, and another patient is expected to be discharged on March 27.

The 21 new confirmed cases include, for the first time, one case each in Kurdzhali and Haskovo. Others include 14 in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, two in Smolyan, and one each in Veliko Turnovo, Pleven and Varna.

Mutafchiyski said that two members of Bulgaria’s armed forces had tested positive. One had been medically evacuated from Kosovo on Thursday. He, and an officer accompanying him, were to be admitted to the Military Medical Academy in Sofia.

The other, on a mission in Romania, had been admitted to an infectious diseases hospital in Bucharest.

Meanwhile, the Bulgarian Branch Chamber – Mechanical Engineering said that because of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, some of the largest shipbuilding companies and motor vehicle industry subcontractors had suspended operations.

Separately, the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria said that the largest companies producing spare parts or other motor vehicle equipment in the country were temporarily discontinuing operations.

Firms in Rousse were discontinuing operations, stopping all production and sending 30 per cent of their employees on leave. The reasons are the shutdowns of European car manufacturers and suppliers, as well as the inability to ensure staff safety.

The United States embassy in Sofia said on March 26 that in recognition of the inspiring Bulgarian volunteers assisting each other during the Covid-19 crisis, it and the America for Bulgaria Foundation will award financial gifts to Bulgarian citizens, non-profit initiatives, and small/medium size businesses providing services to support their communities. “Please nominate yourself or your organisation at our website: www.BGStandingTogether.org,” the embassy said.

“Any Bulgarian person or organisation is eligible to apply for a financial gift. Our financial gifts are intended to assist those who are assisting others. We will award gifts to projects already operating,” it said. Applications will be accepted up to 1pm on March 30 2020.

