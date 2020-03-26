Sofia prosecutors charge pharmacy over selling masks for 10 leva each

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has opened pre-trial proceedings in response to a complaint about a pharmacy in the centre of Bulgaria’s capital city selling protective masks for 10 leva (about five euro) each, a statement on March 26 said.

An on-site inspection by Sofia police found that the pharmacy, in Yanko Sakuzov Boulevard, was selling the masks at that price, the statement said.

Prosecutors quoted the seller as saying that he had bought the protective masks for four leva each and his repackaging costs, putting each mask in a separate envelope, amounted to a lev a mask. Value-added tax was charged, he said.

The statement said that the seller said that the masks were not disposable “and could be used for up to 48 hours”.

The charge against the trader is under Article 225 of the Criminal Code that during the State of Emergency, he sold protective equipment at a price other than that determined by the law.

Comments

comments