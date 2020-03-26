Covid-19: Schools remain closed until April 12, Bulgaria’s Education Ministry says

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Schools in Bulgaria will remain closed until April 12, following on the Health Minister’s order extending anti-epidemic measures against the spread of Covid-19, the Education Ministry said on March 26.

The State of Emergency voted by Bulgaria’s National Assembly on March 13 is scheduled to continue to April 13.

Bulgarian law allows Parliament to vote to extend the State of Emergency. Parliament has suspended routine sittings but will hold sittings to vote legislation related to the State of Emergency.

Should schools in Bulgaria reopen on April 13, this would be just a few days before the four-day public holiday from April 17 to 20 for the Eastern Orthodox Christian Easter.

The Education Ministry’s March 26 statement said that distance learning would continue.

The ministry has sent recommendations to schools regarding new teaching methods and to make better use of project-based learning opportunities. At this stage, school records do not need to include grades, but teachers need to monitor each pupil’s engagement and activity, the statement said.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Comments

comments