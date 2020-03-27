Covid-19: More than 7400 beds available, Bulgaria’s crisis staff says

Share this: Facebook

The number of beds available in Bulgaria to treat Covid-19 patients has been increased tenfold to 7473, crisis staff chief Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski told a morning briefing on March 27.

Of this total, 1137 beds are Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia.

The number of intensive care beds is 747, of which 518 are in hospitals in Sofia.

Mutafchiyski said that this was not the full capacity of the hospitals, but the capacity that they had been ordered to maintain for the moment, to treat seriously ill patients.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria is 276, with 12 new cases having been confirmed since the evening briefing on March 26.

Of the new cases, four are in Sofia, four in Plovdiv, three in Bourgas and one in Kyustendil.

He said that so far 6454 laboratory tests had been carried out using the PCR method.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

