Clocks in Bulgaria change to summer daylight saving time at 3am on March 29 2020

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Summer daylight saving time starts in Bulgaria on March 29 2020 at 3am, when clocks must be adjusted forward an hour to 4am.

Daylight saving time in Bulgaria starts every year on the last Sunday of March and ends on the last Sunday of October – in 2020, on October 25 – when clocks will again be reset, an hour back.

The European Commission said in 2018 that, on the basis of the results of an EU-wide survey, the annual time changes every March and October would be scrapped.

At the time, the Commission proposed that each EU country would notify by April 2019 whether it intends to apply permanent summer or wintertime. However, that was overtaken when the European Parliament accepted a proposal by the Commission that the change to the system takes effect only as of 2021.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Comments

comments