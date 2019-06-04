Meeting Prime Minister Borissov, ‘Rambo’ Stallone praises Bulgaria’s film-making industry

Share this: Facebook

There were playful punches and warm words as Sylvester Stallone, in Bulgaria for the making of the fifth Rambo film, visited Prime Minister Boiko Borissov.

On a video posted on Borissov’s Facebook page, the Rambo: Last Blood star, accompanied by senior executives from Nu Boyana, and Borissov reminisce about a previous meeting 10 years ago, and discuss the country’s film-making industry.

Early on in the video, in which Borissov and Stallone mainly speak through an interpreter, the Bulgarian Prime Minister is teased: “You promised to speak English”.

Grinning and waggling his hand, Borissov replies, in English: “So-so”. “That’s perfect,” a voice says.

Asked by Borissov if he sees a change in Bulgaria compared with a decade ago, Stallone replies that he focuses on the movie industry, and goes on to praise the “incredible” work done by Bulgarians in film productions.

Describing a set for the latest Rambo film, a km long complex of caves, Stallone says that the Bulgarians built it “like that”, emphasising the point with a snap of his fingers.

Touching on a favourite theme, infrastructure development, Borissov responds by highlighting the speed at which the metro underground railway system in Sofia is built.

More bonding follows as Stallone uses his phone to show Borissov the trailer to Rambo: Last Blood. “All Bulgaria”, he tells Borissov, pointing to the scenes on the screen.

Borissov also thanks Stallone for his supportive words about Bulgaria’s capacity for film production, “not just now”. Stallone, a few years ago, appeared in a video promoting the movie production facilities at Nu Boyana Studios.

