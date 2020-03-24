Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport: Most flights cancelled on March 25

Share this: Facebook

With the vast majority of flights at Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport cancelled on March 25, all of five are scheduled to arrive and there will be 11 departing flights, going by the airport’s website.

As the Covid-19 pandemic crisis deepened, more than a week ago The Sofia Globe was counting and reporting the numbers of flights – departing and arriving – scheduled for the following day that had been cancelled.

It is now simpler to count the number of flights scheduled to go ahead.

For March 25, the number includes flights – arriving and departing – on Turkish Airlines, connecting Sofia and Istanbul. According to a March 24 statement by Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry, the last Turkish Airlines Istanbul-Sofia flight will be on Wednesday, with all others suspended until April 17.

The flights due to arrive at Sofia Airport on March 25 are:

Wizz Air, from Copenhagen

Turkish Airlines, from Istanbul

Bulgaria Air, codesharing with other airlines, from Varna

Bulgaria Air, arriving from Berlin Tegel

Bulgaria Air, arriving from London Heathrow.

The flights due to depart from Sofia Airport on March 25 are:

Wizz Air, to London Luton

Bulgaria Air, codesharing with KLM, to Amsterdam

Turkish Airlines, to Istanbul

Bulgaria Air, to Berlin Tegel

Wizz Air, to Frankfurt

Wizz Air, to Paris Beauvais

flydubai, to Dubai

Bulgaria Air, to London Heathrow

Wizz Air, to Eindhoven

Wizz Air, to London Luton

Bulgaria Air, codesharing with other airlines, to Varna.

Sofia Airport has flight information online in English.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

(Photo: Margarita-kirill86)

