Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport: Most flights cancelled on March 25

With the vast majority of flights at Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport cancelled on March 25, all of five are scheduled to arrive and there will be 11 departing flights, going by the airport’s website.
As the Covid-19 pandemic crisis deepened, more than a week ago The Sofia Globe was counting and reporting the numbers of flights – departing and arriving – scheduled for the following day that had been cancelled.
It is now simpler to count the number of flights scheduled to go ahead.
For March 25, the number includes flights – arriving and departing – on Turkish Airlines, connecting Sofia and Istanbul. According to a March 24 statement by Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry, the last Turkish Airlines Istanbul-Sofia flight will be on Wednesday, with all others suspended until April 17.
The flights due to arrive at Sofia Airport on March 25 are:
Wizz Air, from Copenhagen
Turkish Airlines, from Istanbul
Bulgaria Air, codesharing with other airlines, from Varna
Bulgaria Air, arriving from Berlin Tegel
Bulgaria Air, arriving from London Heathrow.
The flights due to depart from Sofia Airport on March 25 are:
Wizz Air, to London Luton
Bulgaria Air, codesharing with KLM, to Amsterdam
Turkish Airlines, to Istanbul
Bulgaria Air, to Berlin Tegel
Wizz Air, to Frankfurt
Wizz Air, to Paris Beauvais
flydubai, to Dubai
Bulgaria Air, to London Heathrow
Wizz Air, to Eindhoven
Wizz Air, to London Luton
Bulgaria Air, codesharing with other airlines, to Varna.
Sofia Airport has flight information online in English.
(Photo: Margarita-kirill86)