Coronavirus: Bulgaria’s Sofia International Film Festival postponed

The list of cultural events in Bulgaria postponed because of cases of Covid-19 new coronavirus continues to grow. Among the latest “victims” is the 24th Sofia International Film Festival.
The March 9 announcement of the postponement came a day after four cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in Bulgaria, in the towns of Gabrovo and Pleven. A March 9 briefing by the national crisis staff was told that since then, there had been no new confirmed cases in Bulgaria.
Meeting in emergency session on March 8, Bulgaria’s Cabinet banned all indoor cultural events, including cinema, theatre, musical performances and art exhibitions.
“Art Fest Ltd, main organizer of the 24th Sofia International Film Festival and the Sofia Meetings co-production market, is conscious and aware of the global threat that the Covid-19 coronavirus presents to the health and life of people worldwide,” a notice on the official website of the Sofia Film Festival said.
“Taking all of this into account, we need to inform you the the 24th Sofia International Film Festival and the 17th Sofia Meetings will not take place in March 2020, as planned. They are now postponed for a moment when cultural public and sporting events will be allowed in closed venues.”
The message was accompanied with a video of “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life” from Monty Python’s Life of Brian.
Throughout March 9, across Bulgaria, various theatres, concert halls and galleries announced cancellations, in line with the Cabinet decision.
After a meeting of Rousse’s district staff against coronavirus, it was announced that the March Music Days annual international festival in the city on the Danube was postponed. It had been scheduled to begin on March 13.
Rousse’s March Music Days will, for the first time in its 60-year history, be held not in March, but in September.
Five hundred performers are involved in Rousse’s March Music Days. The notice said that in coming days, there would be a statement on the issue of refunds for tickets.