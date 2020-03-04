Another three districts in Bulgaria close schools because of Type B flu

Bulgaria’s district of Rousse has closed all schools until March 9 inclusive as a preventative measure against the spread of Type B influenza.
The percentage of pupils ill with flu has not reached the threshold for the declaration of an epidemic, but more than 20 per cent have Type B flu.
The district of Sofia – not to be confused with the city of Sofia – also has closed schools until March 9 inclusive because of a Type B flu epidemic.
The district of Stara Zagora announced on March 4 that schools would be closed on March 5 and 6.
Influenza epidemics were earlier declared in the Bourgas, Shoumen and Pernik districts, closing schools from March 4 to 6, with lessons resuming on March 9, while there are schools closed in some parts of seven other districts because of flu.
At a briefing at 5pm on March 4, General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, head of the crisis staff against new coronavirus, said that there were no confirmed cases of Covid-19 new coronavirus in Bulgaria.
Earlier, at the 8am briefing on March 4, he said that in the previous 24 hours, nine people had been admitted to the Military Medical Academy in Sofia for observation.
Two were cadets from the National Military University in Veliko Turnovo, who had spent a month on an exchange programme in Italy. Neither had symptoms and they would be in quarantine for 14 days.
A Japanese national also had been admitted for observation, as had a family from Sofia who had been in close contact with an Italian family now diagnosed with Covid-19 coronavirus, Mutafchiyski said.