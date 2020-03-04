EU interior ministers ‘strongly reject Turkey’s use of migratory pressure for political purposes’

There are no confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria, Serbia and Turkey, the head of Bulgaria's crisis staff against coronavirus, General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, told a briefing on March 2.

An update posted by the World Health Organization European Region on March 2 showed that as of 10am Eastern European Time, of Bulgaria's neighbouring countries, there were seven confirmed cases in Greece, three in Romania and one in the Republic of North Macedonia, and none in Serbia and Turkey.

Mutafchiyski said that the largest increase in newly-confirmed cases of new coronavirus was in Italy, followed by South Korea, Iran and China.

He said that two people had been admitted to the Military Medical Academy in Sofia in the past 24 hours for observation. There had been no new arrivals overnight into March 2.

Professor Todor Kantardzhiev, director of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases and deputy head of the crisis staff against new coronavirus, said that on the recommendation of the crisis staff, the Health Ministry has decided to set up two additional laboratories for the diagnosis of new coronavirus.

These laboratories were at the University Hospital in Stara Zagora and at St Marina University Hospital in Varna. The National Reference Laboratory has supplied test kits to the two laboratories, he said.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said that as of March 2, a total of 2199 cases and 38 deaths had been reported in the EU/EEA, the UK, Monaco, San Marino and Switzerland: Italy (1689), France (130), Germany (129), Spain (83), United Kingdom (36), Switzerland (24), Norway (19), Sweden (14), Austria (14), Netherlands (13), San Marino (8), Greece (7), Croatia (7), Finland (6), Denmark (4), the Czech Republic (3), Iceland (3), Romania (3), Belgium (2), Estonia (1), Ireland (1), Lithuania (1), Luxembourg (1) and Monaco (1).

Thirty-five deaths have been reported in Italy, two deaths have been reported in France, and one death has been reported from San Marino, the ECDC said.

The arrival of new coronavirus in Bulgaria is inevitable, Chief State Health Inspector Associate Professor Angel Kunchev said on February 27, as the head of the crisis staff against the disease said that as of now, there were no confirmed cases in the country.

"The time for border protection is over. Imports of the new Covid-19 coronavirus are inevitable. This has been clear for a long time to anyone working in the field," Kunchev said.

"From now on, the focus should be on receiving and treating patients in order to minimize harm and loss," he said.

The arrival of new coronavirus in Bulgaria was inevitable because there were already cases in almost all Balkan countries, Kunchev said.

Speaking at a regular briefing on February 27, crisis staff chief Professor Ventsislav Mutafchiyski said that 14 people, including four foreigners - Italian, Japanese, Portuguese and Egyptian - had been admitted to the Military Medical Academy after arriving from Italy and having shown symptoms.

Thirty-four flights arrive in Bulgaria from Italy each week, most landing at Sofia Airport's Terminal 1.

Processing of passengers had been re-organised because of the workload. Arrivals from Italy at Terminal 1 would go through a separate corridor to shorten airport arrival time for passengers.

The World Health Organization European Region said in an update on the morning of February 27 that there were 481 confirmed cases of Covid-19 new coronavirus in Europe, with 14 confirmed deaths.

Seven European countries reported their first cases in the past 24 hours: Estonia, Greece, Denmark, Norway, Georgia, North Macedonia, and Romania, WHO European Region said.

Countries with confirmed cases were Italy 400, Germany 21, France 17, Spain 12, UK nine, Croatia three, Austria two, Finland two, Israel two, Russia two, Sweden two, Belgium one, Denmark one, Estonia one, Georgia one, Greece one, North Macedonia one, Norway one and Romania one.

Bulgaria's Prime Minister and its Border Police chief said on February 29 that there was zero migration through the Bulgarian border, statements that followed concerns that Turkey was allowing huge numbers of Syrian refugees to cross its borders into Europe.

Prime Minister Boiko Borissov had warned on February 28 of a real risk of large numbers of migrants crossing the Turkish border. After he spoke on the telephone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a Bulgarian government statement said that "it had been clarified there was no direct threat to Bulgaria".

Border Police chief Commissioner Svetlan Kichikov, speaking at a briefing at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, said that there was no migrant pressure "and we hope that there will be none".

Overnight, there had been two attempts by small groups of people to cross the border, but this was nothing alarming, Kichikov said.

Gendarmerie and police from neighbouring regional directorates had been deployed to the border, he said.

The military had not been deployed but would be if necessary, Kichikov said.

The Defence Ministry said on February 29 that minister Krassimir Karakachanov had put on standby 300 army personnel and 50 from the joint special operations command to assist in guarding the state border, if necessary. The order was issued in response to a request from Interior Minister Mladen Marinov.

Karakachanov, accompanied by senior officers, carried out an aerial inspection of locations for the possible deployment of the Bulgarian army units, should they be required, the ministry said.

(Photo of gendarmerie at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint on the morning of February 29: Interior Ministry press centre)

Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) is putting a new 20 leva banknote into circulation on March 20 2020, BNB said on February 28.

This is the third banknote of the new series, BNB said.

Тhe overall design and the main elements of the new banknote series feature no significant changes as compared with the banknotes already in circulation. The changes are related to the introduction of new security features.

These include an additional mark for visually impaired people – three thick and seven thin lines at an angle along the short sides of the banknote.

There is also a hologram stripe with optical effects – alternating images of a lion and an eagle, changing when the banknote is tilted; a coloured hologram portrait of Stefan Stambolov; a stylised image of the Order of Bravery; images of a ‘crowned lion rampant’ with a dynamic effect and a 3D image of the number ‘20’.

The version adds a security thread – built into the paper and partially appearing on the reverse, with a repeated light-coloured text ‘БНБ 20’ (BNB 20) and a ‘fan-like’ dynamic optical effect shifting from green to blue. The image of the repeating text ‘БНБ 20’ is visible on the obverse when the banknote is held up against the light.

A high resolution watermark is seen when the banknote is held up to the light. It consists of a high resolution half-tone image of Stambolov’s portrait. The image is also seen on the reverse of the banknote.

The 20 leva banknotes, issues 1999 and 2007, as well as the commemorative banknote of 20 denomination leva, issue 2005, remain in circulation along with the 20 leva banknotes, issue 2020, BNB said.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov has ordered the military and gendarmerie to boost security at the country's borders following reports that Turkey will not halt refugees from Syria from crossing its borders into Europe.

Naval vessels should step up patrols so that they can respond to increased refugee movements, he said.

Borissov told a special meeting of the Cabinet, held on February 28 to discuss his country's actions against new coronavirus, that he would be speaking on the telephone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Turkish media say hundreds of refugees have travelled through northwestern Turkey to the borders with Bulgaria and Greece after a senior government official said Ankara would not stop Syrian refugees on their way to Europe.

Borissov said that the government had information on increased numbers of refugees near Edirne.

Defence Minister Krassimir Karakachanov said that Border Police had stopped two migrant groups from crossing the border from Turkey into Bulgaria this morning.

"I declare my firm determination that the army should co-operate fully and take all necessary measures to protect the state border, while not allowing any illegal migrants on the territory of Bulgaria. For this purpose, the Bulgarian army is ready to join with a staff of up to 1000 people and up to 140 pieces of equipment," Karakachanov said.

Borissov said it was worrying that Turkish border guards had moved away from the posts they had been staffing. He hoped they would be moved further inside the country to halt the movement of migrants there.

"You see, what's happening on the islands in Greece. At the moment, there is a real threat from the events that are happening there, and at the same time, while we are imposing such heavy procedures on entering and exiting the country because of the coronavirus, imagine hundreds of thousands of migrants coming in," Borissov said.

(Photo: Bulgarian Border Police)