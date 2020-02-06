Bulgarian returned from Sri Lanka tests negative for new coronavirus

Share this: Facebook

A Bulgarian admitted to the regional hospital in Haskovo after returning from Sri Lanka has tested negative for new coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on February 6.

The test was conducted at the National Reference Laboratory of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

On February 6, the centre received 200 new kits from Germany to test for coronavirus 2019-nCoV centre director Professor Todor Kantardzhiev said.

Two days earlier, Bulgaria’s Health Ministry said that tests on two people from Haskovo who had returned from Thailand and on a Varna man returned from China had proved negative for coronavirus.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said that since December 31 2019 and as of February 5 2020, a total of 24 530 laboratory-confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection have been reported and 493 deaths.

Cases have been reported on the following continents:

Asia: China (24 329), Japan (33), Thailand (25), Singapore (24), Republic of Korea (18), Taiwan (11), Malaysia (10), Vietnam (10), United Arab Emirates (5), India (3), the Philippines (2), Cambodia (1), Nepal (1) and Sri Lanka (1).

America: the United States (11) and Canada (5).

Oceania: Australia (13).

Europe: Germany (12), France (6), Italy (2), United Kingdom (2), Russia (2), Belgium (1), Finland (1), Spain (1) and Sweden (1).

Of the 493 deaths reported, 492 have been reported from China: Hubei (479), Chongqing (2), Heilongjiang (2), Henan (2), Beijing (1), Hainan (1), Hebei (1), Hong Kong (1), Shanghai (1), Sichuan (1) and Tianjin (1).

