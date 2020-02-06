Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry warns on winter weather hazards in Greece, Romania, Croatia

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Kyllini – Poros (Kefaloni) and Perama – Salamina ferry lines in Greece were closed on February 6 because of strong winds, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said, as it issued warnings about heavy weather conditions in Greece, Romania and Croatia.

Snow was expected in northern Greece and in the mountainous and semi-mountainous parts of the country, the ministry said.

Some roads in Romania were closed because of heavy snowfall and icing of the surfaces, while a sharp drop in temperatures was expected overnight from February 6 into February 7. The Foreign Ministry urged people to keep an eye on weather conditions before embarking on journeys.

Bulgarian National Television said on February 6 that the Danube Bridge border crossing was closed to lorries because of bad weather conditions in Romania.

A third day of strong winds in Croatia had closed motorways and other roads, the ministry said.



