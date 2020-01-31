Coronavirus: Three Bulgarians being evacuated from Wuhan to arrive in Sofia on February 1

Share this: Facebook

Three Bulgarians will arrive in Sofia on February 1 following their evacuation from coronavirus-hit Wuhan City in China, the foreign and health ministers said.

Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said that one of the three, a Bulgarian-German dual national, would fly to Germany on a German aircraft.

The other two would travel on a French aircraft on a flight organised by the European Commission.

“We have taken all measures with the Ministry of Health to ensure a quarantine period,” Zaharieva said.

The three were in good health, she said.

Health Minister Kiril Ananiev said that the Bulgarian government would send an aircraft to fetch the three. There would be a medical team on board the aircraft.

On arrival, the three would be taken to the Military Medical Academy in Sofia to be admitted and monitored.

Bulgaria’s Health Ministry said on January 30 that diagnostic kits for coronavirus had arrived and would be put into use.

