Bulgaria’s district of Rousse closes schools for a week as step against flu epidemic

Bulgaria’s district of Rousse is closing schools from February 3 to 7 inclusive, as a step to prevent an influenza epidemic.

Pupils will return to school on February 10.

The head of the regional health inspectorate in Rousse, Dr Margarita Nikolova, said that there neither a pre-epidemic nor epidemic situation in the district. On February 3, updated data will give a picture of the situation.

The closing of schools is a preventative step, given the increase in flu among school pupils in recent days.

Schools in 21 of 28 districts in Bulgaria were closed on January 31 because of flu epidemic declarations.

In Montana, which was the first district to declare an epidemic in the January 2020 flu season, schools re-opened some days ago, while in the Gabrovo district, January 31 was the final day of the period covered by the declaration.

On January 31, Haskovo extended its flu epidemic declaration to February 5 inclusive, while in some municipalities in Shoumen, the declaration was extended to include February 3 and 4.

