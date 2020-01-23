Bulgarian government report: Employment among people aged 55-64 rising

Share this: Facebook

Unemployment among people in Bulgaria aged 55 and older was 4.4 per cent in 2018, dropping from 5.6 per cent the previous year, according to a report adopted by the Cabinet on January 23.

In 2018, the employment rate among people aged 55 to 54 was 60.7 per cent, 2.5 percentage points higher than in 2017, the report said.

The report, on the coverage of the national concept for promoting the active life of the elderly in Bulgaria (2012 – 2030) in sectoral policies for the period 2017 – 2018, presents the main demographic trends, challenges and actions taken by the responsible institutions promoting the active life of older people and responding to an aging population.

It takes into account the results of the measures put in place to ensure that older people have better access to the labour market, health services and lifelong learning, and to reduce poverty, a Bulgarian government statement said.

According to Bulgaria Employment Agency, in 2018, a total of 71 893 people over 50 came into employment, a figure 1196 higher than in 2017.

In 2017-2018, 34 192 people over the age of 50 were included in employment under programmes and incentives funded by the state budget or the Operational Programme Human Resources Development, the statement said.

