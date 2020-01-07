35 Bulgarian tour operators face delisting for lacking liability insurance

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Tourism is starting the procedures to delete from the National Tourist Register 35 tour operator companies because they have not submitted the compulsory tour operator liability insurance, the ministry said on January 7.

According to the Tourism Act, all companies providing tour operator services must have active policies concluded with an insurer within the meaning of the Insurance Code and provided to the Minister of Tourism for inclusion in the register.

The law does not provide for the possibility of a registered tour operator to temporarily suspend its activity while not having valid insurance.

The actions to delete the companies will be taken in accordance with decisions by an expert committee including representatives of the ministry and of associations of tour operators and travel agents.

Most of the companies whose registrations will be terminated have their registered offices in the village of Ravda, in capital city Sofia, Bourgas, Varna, Plovdiv, Sliven, Haskovo, Kyustendil and the town of Nessebar, the Tourism Ministry said.

The companies will not be removed entirely from the register but their names will be highlighted in red to advise users that they do not have valid insurance, the ministry said.

The total number of registered tour operators and travel agents in the National Tourist Register is 3450.

