Poll: Business sentiment in Bulgaria slightly up in December 2019

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found a slight improvement in business sentiment in Bulgaria in December 2019.

The NSI said that the total business climate indicator was up by 0.9 percentage points compared with November, a result of improved sentiment in Bulgaria’s industry, construction and service sectors.

The indicator in industry was up by 0.7 percentage points, with managers having more positive views about the current business situation of their enterprises, and more confident about orders.

The construction sector indicator was up by 2.6 percentage points, with managers more positive, although sentiment about the coming three months had worsened and managers were concerned about the shortage of labour, the uncertain economic environment and competition in the sector.

In the service sector, the indicator was up by 0.9 percentage points, with managers having more positive views about the current situation, while being more optimistic about the coming three months. However, their concerns were competition in the sector, the uncertain economic environment and the shortage of labour.

The NSI said that the indicator in Bulgaria’s retail trade was largely unchanged compared with November.

Retailers’ forecasts about both the volume of sales and orders placed with suppliers from foreign market over the next three months are favourable. The most serious difficulties facing the retail sector were the competition in the sector, insufficient demand and the uncertain economic environment, the NSI said.

