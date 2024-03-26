Eurostat: Bulgaria had lowest GDP per capita in EU in 2023

Bulgaria registered the lowest GDP per capita in the European Union in 2023, 36 per cent below the EU average, followed by Greece (-33 per cent) and Latvia (-29 per cent), EU statistics agency Eurostat said on March 26.

In 2023, gross domestic product (GDP) per capita expressed in purchasing power standards ranged between 64 per cent of the EU average in Bulgaria and 240 per cent in Luxembourg, Eurostat said.

In 2023, substantial differences in GDP per capita expressed in purchasing power standards were recorded among EU countries.

Luxembourg and Ireland had the highest levels (140 per cent and 112 per cent above the EU average, respectively), well ahead of the Netherlands (30 per cent above the EU average), Denmark (+28 per cent), and Austria (+23 per cent), the statistics agency said.