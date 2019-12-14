Ski season 2019/2020 begins in Bulgaria’s Bansko, Pamporovo

Share this: Facebook

The 2019/2020 ski season was inaugurated in Bulgaria’s popular resort of Bansko on December 14, with Austrian alpine ski racer Mario Matt and Mark Girardelli, Austrian and Luxembourgian former alpine ski racer and a five-time World Cup overall champion, in attendance for the celebrations.

Two teams, led respectively by Matt and Girardelli, held a symbolic race as part of the opening ceremony.

Details of ski lift pass prices for 2019/2020 in Bansko can be found at the banskoblog.com website.

Bulgarian National Television reported Bansko mayor Ivan Kadev as saying that the resort expected many tourists from Turkey this year, as well as many from Russia and the UK. “In general, we expect a good and strong season,” he said.

Ski resort Pamporovo opened its season on December 13. Up to December 20, lift passes are available at a promotional price of 43 leva a day. After that date, a full-day ticket will cost 62 leva.

Both resorts have seen a significant increase in early bookings this year, Bulgarian National Television said.

Pamporovo expects that most of its visitors this year will be from Bulgaria and other Balkan countries, while the Irish and British markets traditionally are strong for the resort, although numbers have maintained the same levels in recent years.

(Photo via banskoblog.com)

