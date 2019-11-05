Exhibition of treasures from Bulgaria’s Veliki Preslav opens in Sofia on November 6

Share this: Facebook

An exhibition entitled “At the Gates of the Royal Court – Treasures of Veliki Preslav” opens at the National Archaeological Museum in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia on November 6 and continues until January 26 2020.

Finds from the era of the rise and grandeur of Bulgaria’s second mediaeval capital will be on display, the Bulgarian Academy of Science said.

The main focus is the Preslav Treasure, found in 1978 in Kastana, north-west of the outer town of Veliki Preslav.

In the past two years, a new technical and techological study, a stylistic analysis of the treasure, has been carried out in an international scientific project involving the National Archaeological Institute Museum at the Bulgarian Academy of Science, the Veliki Preslav Archaeological Museum and the Romano-Germanic Central Museum in Mainz, Germany, with new cleaning and preservation of all the items in the treasure.

Also on display will be treasure, dating from the 13th century, found in a stone hiding place in the palace complex in Veliki Preslav in 1972.

Preslav was the capital of the First Bulgarian Empire from 893 to 972 and one of the most important cities of mediaeval South Eastern Europe. The ruins of the city are in modern north-eastern Bulgaria, about 20km south-west of the regional capital of Shoumen, and are currently a national archaeological reserve.

