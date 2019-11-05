Bulgaria in second place in EU in recycling plastic packaging waste – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria had the second-highest rate in the European Union in recycling plastic packaging waste in 2017, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on November 5.

This was above the estimated average for the EU of 42 per cent, Eurostat said.

Bulgaria had ranked fourth among EU member states in recycling plastic packaging waste in 2016, at 52.6 per cent.

In 2017, the highest recycling rate of plastic packaging waste in the EU was recorded in Lithuania (74 per cent).

Other countries above the EU average included Slovenia (60 per cent), Czech Republic (59 per cent), Slovakia (52 per cent) and the Netherlands (50 per cent).

In contrast, less than a third of plastic packaging waste was recycled in Malta (24 per cent, 2016 data), Estonia, France and Finland (each 27 per cent), Ireland (31 per cent), Hungary (32 per cent), Luxembourg and Austria (33 per cent).

Compared with 2005, the recycling rate of plastic packaging waste increased by 18 percentage points in the EU (from 24 per cent in 2005 to 42 per cent in 2017). This increasing trend is observed at varied levels in all EU member states, except Croatia, Eurostat said.

