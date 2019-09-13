Bulgaria’s capital Sofia hosting Festival of Religions on September 19

Share this: Facebook

A festive concert dedicated to understanding, respect and co-operation among the six Abrahamic religious communities is to be held on Nezavisimost Square in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia on September 19, Sofia municipality said.

The location has been chosen because of proximity to the “quadrangle of tolerance” where houses of worship of different faiths are located, including Bulgarian Orthodox and Roman Catholic churches, a mosque and a synagogue.

The event, from 5pm to 6.30pm, has been organised at the initiative of Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandukova, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church’s Sofia Metropolitinate and the National Council of Religious Communities in Bulgaria.

The concert will be followed by an organised visit to the houses of worship in the “quadrangle of tolerance”.

Among the performers at the concert will be the Tsarski Detsa children’s dance troupe, the gifted young pianist Marina Mravova, violinist Yassen Stamatov, singer Antonio Simeonov, as well as the folklore ensemble Graovo Ensemble, Asti Dance and the Nadezhda children’s choir from Rudozem.

Also joinining in the message of tolerance from the stage will be Vanya Kostova, Etien Levi, Haygashod Agasyan and Neli Andreeva, Sofia municipality said.

Admission to all events is free.

