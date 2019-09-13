Bulgarian railways offering steam train excursion on September 22

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian state railways BDZ said that because of the great interest in retro rolling stock, it is organising another steam train excursion, this time on September 22 when the country celebrates its Independence Day.

The six-carriage train will be pulled by steam locomotive number 01.23, manufactured in Switzerland in 1935.

The train will depart from Sofia Central Railway Station at 9.10am and travel to Cherepish, where passengers will be able to visit the Monastery of the Assumption, BDZ said.

The return journey to the Bulgarian capital city will start at 2.15pm.

Return tickets, with reserved seats included, cost 29.50 leva. Children up to the age of seven will travel free, but with no separate seat, and proof of age will be required when booking tickets. BDZ issued a reminder that children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets may be bought from ticket offices and BDZ offices throughout the country, BDZ said.

(Photos: BDZ)

