Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry reports increase in attempts at illegal crossings from Greece

Additional police and gendarmerie teams have been sent to the Bulgarian-Greek border following an increase in attempts by migrants to cross into the country illegally from Greece, Bulgarian Interior Minister Mladen Marinov said.

Marinov said that at the moment it would not be necessary to deploy the Bulgarian military to the Greek border.

According to the United Nations High Commission on Refugees, more than 8000 migrants arrived on Greece’s Aegean islands in August, more than double the number in August 2018. Reports on September 10 said that more than 2000 had arrived on the islands from Turkey since September 1.

(Photo: Bulgarian Border Police)

