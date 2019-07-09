Bulgarian, Serbian foreign ministers hold talks over Kosovo row

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva and her Serbian counterpart Ivica Dačić held talks on July 9 on the row over Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s comments on Kosovo and EU foreign policy, and Dačić’s reaction to them.

Zaharieva and Dačić met on the sidelines of a summit of foreign ministers, Bulgarian National Television reported.

The Bulgarian Foreign Minister told Dačić that Borissov’s comments, that EU foreign-policy designate Josep Borrell should defend EU policy on Kosovo, rather than that of his native Spain, had been political and legal, and the reaction of Dačić had been “clearly unacceptable for Bulgaria and does not help our friendly bilateral relations”.

The fact that 23 EU countries, one of which is Bulgaria, has recognised Kosovo, cannot block Bulgaria’s and Serbia’s bilateral relations, and Bulgaria has always supported Serbia in its European integration, Zaharieva said.

