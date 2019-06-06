Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The first Plovdiv Food Park Festival opens on June 6 and continues to June 9, the Plovdiv 2019 Foundation said.

The festival is being held at Mladezhkiya Hulm (“Youth Hill”) and features various areas related to food and food culture, offering handicrafts, a farmers market and children’s cooking workshops.

There also will be concerts with a rich musical programme at the summer theatre, the foundation said. and various stages on the site of the festival.

The areas of the festival include “Food Camp”, “Brand Camp”, “Food Truck Parade”, “Beer Garden”, “Wine Garden”, “Farm Market”, “Cooking with Kids”

The event brings together over 350 specialists in the culinary industry, brewers, barbecue masters, confectioners, specialists in mixed beverages and wine producers.

The Plovdiv Food Park Festival is part of the city’s European Capital of Culture 2019 programme.

Comments

comments