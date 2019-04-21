High-power cable to luxury building in Sofia illegally drained 7000 leva electricity a month

Share this: Facebook

Staff of power distribution company CEZ and police have discovered that a high-power cable had been used to illegally supply electricity to a new luxury building in Sofia.

Estimates are that the theft of electricity amounted to 7000 leva (about 3500 euro) a month, the company said.

It said that the illegal consumption at the building, in Sofia’s Bulgaria Boulevard, amounted to about 35 000 kilowatts a month, adding that this was the consumption of at least 70 households over 30 days.

The illegal electricity connection was used to operate hot water boilers and air conditioners as well as common areas of the building.

In an attempt to hide the crime, the culprits severed cables, causing a short-circuit that left the entire building without power.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.

CEZ, which supplies power to western Bulgaria, including Sofia, said that in 2018, there were 6672 cases of electricity being stolen. In the first three months of 2019, there were 1551.

(Photo: Tracy Olson/freeimages.com)

