Covid-19: Bulgaria’s Health Ministry to buy 42 000 real-time PCR tests

Bulgaria’s Cabinet has approved a draft amendment to a contract with a Korean company, Osang Healthcare Co, to buy 42 000 PCR tests worth $340 500, transport costs included, a government statement said.

The funds for the purchase by Bulgaria’s Health Ministry will be provided from the “Fight against Covid-19” project, funded by the EU operational programme Regions in Growth 2014-2020.

The first delivery to Bulgaria from the Korean company was approved by the Cabinet in April, involving GeneFinder real-time PCR tests.

The Cabinet also approved a draft agreement between the Health Ministry and Korea’s Bioneer Corporation for the supply of ExiPrep Dx viral DNA /RNA kits to a total value of $267 610 including transportation costs. The funds for the purchase will also come from the “Fight against Covid-19” EU-funded programme.

As of July 2, a total of 144 369 PCR tests have been performed in Bulgaria, with 5154 people testing positive, according to data posted by the national information system.

Of those who have tested positive to date, 418 are medical personnel – 152 nurses, 146 doctors, 71 orderlies, five paramedics and 44 other staff.

There are currently 446 people in hospital, 32 of them in intensive care.

The death toll is 232 and 2722 people have recovered.

To date, 233 315 people in Bulgaria have been quarantined, with 17 835 currently in quarantine.

