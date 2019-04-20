Three arrested for smoking marijuana in decriminalisation protest in front of Bulgaria’s Parliament

Share this: Facebook

Three people were arrested on April 20 while smoking marijuana in front of the National Assembly building in Sofia, Bulgarian media reported.

The three were participants in a protest demanding decriminalisation of marijuana for personal use.

Dozens of young people participated in the protest, which was organised on social networks.

The main demands of the protesters were the decriminalisation of the possession of small quantities of marijuana for personal use, as well as allowing the growing of up to two cannabis plants for personal needs.

In November 2014, a proposal to require Bulgarian MPs to undergo annual tests for illegal drug use was rejected by Parliament. This followed allegations that some Bulgarian lawmakers were approaching parliamentary business at the highest level.

Bulgaria’s current laws against marijuana use are among the most Draconian in Europe. Following amendments to the Penal Code in 2006, possession of even a single joint may lead to one to six years in prison and a fine from 2000 to 10 000 leva (about 1000 to 5000 euro).

Bulgarian law places marijuana in the same high-risk drug classification as heroin, cocaine and amphetamines.

A 2018 report by the EU said that Bulgarian school pupils reported among the highest marijuana use among the European countries surveyed.

