Bulgarian National Union to host far-right groups from all over Europe in Sofia

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Ultra-nationalist extra-parliamentary party the Bulgarian National Union is to host a gathering of far-right groupings from all over Europe in Sofia on April 20 and 21 to discuss common initiatives and future plans.

The Bulgarian National Union is an organiser of the annual Lukov March, held every February since 2003 in honour of a pro-Nazi Bulgarian general who led the Union of Bulgarian National Legions in the 1930s and 1940s.

According to the Bulgarian National Union website, each of the organisations will give presentations about their ideas and activities.

“We will talk about common initiatives that we have conducted and will reveal interesting details of future plans that we have. Each of the organisations will also have an information stand at which various materials will be presented. There will also be an opportunity for questions to our guests. Whoever wishes to get acquainted with our common struggle is welcome!” the website said.

The organisations that are to participate in the event, to be held at a conference venue in the centre of the Bulgarian capital city, include some that have sent representatives to the Lukov March.

The organisations include Die Rechte, which BNU describes as “one of the leading nationalist parties in Germany”, Les Nationalistes, of France (“a strong tradition of fighting anti-national forces), Szturmowcy (“one of the fastest growing youth nationalist organisations in Poland”), Légió Hungária, Národní a social fronta (“A Czech national youth organisation that has concentrated its work not only internally but also works diligently to develop co-operation with a number of patriotic organisations throughout Europe”).

In a statement to the media, anti-fascist organisation Antifa Bulgaria – organiser in recent years of counter-protests against the Lukov March – said that “the date for such a pan-European fascist gathering is hardly accidental – April 20 is the birthday of Adolf Hitler”.

“What will take place in the centre of Sofia will be, without any trace of doubt, a neo-Nazi event,” Antifa Bulgaria said.

(Screenshot from a Die Rechte video in support of the Lukov March)

Comments

comments