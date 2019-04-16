Bulgarian President Radev on Gabrovo: ‘Anger of people is understandable’

Whole generations in Bulgaria have grown up with a sense of impunity, resulting in this arbitrariness and the anger of people is understandable, President Roumen Radev said in a comment on Gabrovo, scene of days of anti-Roma protests that periodically turned violent.
The protests in the central Bulgarian town began after video emerged of three men of Roma ethnicity beating a shop assistant.
Radev, a frequent critic of the government, said that the main problem is in lawlessness, which is an overall problem for the state as well.
To continue reading, please click here.
(Photo: president.bg)