Bulgarian railways to sell advance train tickets for upcoming holidays as of April 10

Bulgarian state railways BDZ will begin on April 10 the pre-sale of tickets for train journeys on the upcoming holidays, a notice on its website said.

Bulgaria will have a four-day holiday weekend at the time of the 2019 Orthodox Christian Easter, from April 26 to 29.

There will be a three-day weekend from May 4 to 6, with the May 6 St George’s Day and Armed Forces Day public holiday falling on a Monday.

The railways said that its usual time limit for advance sales of train tickets was five days, but it had become customary to extend this in the case of longer holiday periods.

The pre-sale of tickets is for “fast trains” as BDZ calls them, to distinguish them from express and ordinary trains.

BDZ said that the pre-sale of tickets would be available at all railway stations and BDZ offices in the country from April 10 to May 6. Information is available at ticket offices, information desks at railway stations, and via the telephone number 0700 10 200.

For the Orthodox Easter holidays, BDZ will add carriages to trains travelling on Bulgaria’s main rail routes.

For some trains, tickets may be bought online, with payment through the most widely-used credit and debit cards. Tickets are sent by e-mail and should be printed. It is also possible to buy tickets using tablets and smartphones, in which case the ticket need not necessarily be printed but would be checked by the train conductor on the mobile device, BDZ said.

The statement said that the system is available on the BDZ website (in Bulgarian) and via http://bdztickets.com (in English).

