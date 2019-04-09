Exhibition ‘Ten Artists. Ten Visions’ Brazilian Artists at Sofia Paper Art Fest opens on April 16

Share this: Facebook

An exhibition entitled “Ten Artists. Ten Visions” Brazilian Artists at Sofia Paper Art Fest 2019 opens on April 16 at 6.30pm and continues until May 8 at the San Stefano Gallery.

The exhibition “Ten artists. Ten visions“ is a joint curator project by Daniela Todorova with Angela Barbour and Eliana Anghinah, whose collaboration started in 2017 and aims at cultural exchange between Bulgaria and Brazil.

The selected artists, who primarily work in Sao Paolo and Belo Horizonte, are very different in their artistic approaches, but are united by the medium of paper, the gallery said.

There is a large spectrum of techniques – from objects in hand-made paper to collages, engravings, paintings, and monotypes, among others.

“What is specific for the entire collection is the lively presence of colour, in unison with the bright character of Brazil and its picturesque nature, printed on the sensitivity of the artists.”

The participating artists are Ângela Barbour, Catharina Suleiman, Cildo Oliveira, Eliana Anghinah, Hugo Fortes, Jacqueline Aronis, Nori Figueiredo, Patricia Figueiredo, Regina Carmona and Rodrigo Lobo.

Sofia Paper Art Fest is part of the calendar of cultural events of Sofia Municipality 2019. The founder and the main organiser is the Amateras Foundation. The co-organisers of the exhibition are the embassy of Brazil in Bulgaria, San Stefano Gallery and the Bulgarian-Brazilian Cultural Institute.

The San Stefano Gallery is at 22 San Stefano Street, Sofia.

