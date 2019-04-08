Bulgarian PM summons security, defence officials over migrant situation in Greece

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov held a meeting at the Cabinet office with the interior and defence minister and army chiefs on April 8 to discuss the situation at the borders with Greece and Turkey, after days in which migrants in Greece had sought to reach the border with North Macedonia.

Speaking after the meeting, Defence Minister Krassimir Karakachanov said that Turkey and Greece had taken steps to calm the situation, but it could escalate, given the forthcoming holidays, and European elections are coming.

The situation began when claims spread on social networks that migrants, mainly from the Middle East, would be able to cross the Greek-North Macedonian border, and go on to Western Europe. This prompted a movement of about 1000 people, in turn leading to clashes with Greek police.

The Interior Ministry, Border Police and Defence Ministry are ready to send additional personnel and transport to Bulgaria’s southern border, but at the moment the situation is under control, Karakachanov said.

He said that measures at the Kulata border crossing would be stepped up.

Interior Minister Mladen Marinov said that at this stage the situation appears to be under control in both Turkey and Greece.

