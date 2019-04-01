Bulgaria’s road death toll in Q1 2019 was 111 – Interior Ministry

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 111 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria between January 1 and March 31 2019, according to provisional statistics, the Interior Ministry said.

The death toll on Bulgaria’s roads in the first quarter of 2019 is three higher than in the first quarter of 2018, when it was the lowest in four years.

Apart from the deaths, a total of 1629 people were injured in traffic accidents in Bulgaria in the first three months of 2019. There were 1295 accidents.

In March 2019 alone, there were 469 accidents, leaving 43 people dead and 597 injured.

On April 1, Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry said that there would be a special police operation against speeding, continuing to April 7.

The operation is part of a Europe-wide one by traffic police network Tispol.

The operation was being held because speed is one of the main causes of serious road accidents, with the largest number of casualties and injuries, the Interior Ministry said.

Additionally, there would be a special intense anti-speeding operation from 6am on April 2 to 6am on April 4, the ministry said.

(Main photo: Julia Borysewicz/freeimages.com)

Comments

comments