Consumption of fruit and veg in Bulgaria among lowest in EU – Eurostat

Only about 37 per cent of Bulgarians eat fruit on a daily basis, while 45 per cent eat vegetables daily, among the lowest figures in the European Union.

This is according to European Union statistics agency Eurostat, citing figures for the year 2017.

In 2017, about one in four people (27 per cent) ate fruit at least twice a day, according to a survey of the EU population.

A further 37 per cent of the EU population ate fruit once a day and the remaining 36 per cent ate fruit either less frequently or not at all during a typical week.

Compared with fruit consumption, a slightly smaller proportion (23 per cent) of the EU population ate vegetables at least twice a day, and a slightly higher proportion (40 per cent) ate vegetables once a day, Eurostat said.

Among the EU member states, daily intake of fruit was most prevalent in Italy (85 per cent of the population) and in Portugal (81 per cent).

In contrast, in three EU countries, less than 40 per cent of the population ate fruit on a daily basis: Latvia (35 per cent), Bulgaria and Lithuania (both 37 per cent).

When it comes to vegetable consumption in EU countries, Ireland and Belgium had the highest proportion of the population who ate vegetables at least once a day (both 84 per cent).

While in most EU countries, between 50 per cent and 80 per cent of the population reported that they ate vegetables daily, there were five member states where the proportion was below 50 per cent: Hungary (30 per cent), Romania (41 per cent), Latvia (44 per cent), Lithuania and Bulgaria (both 45 per cent), Eurostat said.

(Photo: Tony Powell/sxc.hu)

