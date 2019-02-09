Foreign Minister: Bulgaria working with EU partners to implement Sofia Declaration from Western Balkans summit

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria is systematically working together with other European Union countries to implement the activities outlined in the Sofia Declaration adopted in May 2018 at the EU-Western Balkans summit, Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva has told the National Assembly.

The Sofia Declaration and the annex to it, known as the Sofia priority agenda, were signed on May 17 2018, at the meeting of the EU and Western Balkans leaders in the framework of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU. The European integration of the Western Balkans was among the main priorities of the Bulgarian Presidency.

“Our country is implementing initiatives with the Western Balkan countries that are active in this regard by sharing experience of the accession process, border management, fight against terrorism and illicit trafficking, as well as the implementation of various joint projects,” Zaharieva said.

“The immediate priority remains to improve physical and human connectivity to the benefit of the region and the EU,” Zaharieva said.

Arising from the Sofia priority agenda, the European Commission has allocated an additional 190 million euro for road, rail and port infrastructure.

(Photo: mfa.bg)

