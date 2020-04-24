Bulgaria’s Health Minister extends order on wearing masks in public places

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kiril Ananiev issued an order on April 24 extending until May 13 the compulsory wearing of masks or other appropriate face coverings when in indoor or outdoor public places.

The mask or other fabric must be worn so as to cover the mouth and nose.

The initial order had required the wearing of protective masks or face coverings in public places until April 26. Currently, Bulgaria’s State of Emergency to prevent the spread of Covid-19 is due to expire on May 13.

The Health Ministry said that the new order was issued because of the worsening epidemic surrounding the spread of Covid-19 on the territory of the country and the increasing number of reported cases of coronavirus infection.



“Putting on a protective mask when visiting public places reduces the epidemiological risk of contamination with the new coronavirus, both for the mask wearer and for others,” the ministry said.

“It should be borne in mind that in many cases the disease is asymptomatic, which means that one person may be infected and may not know.”



At the same time, the scientific data available so far indicate that the virus lingers on metal, plastic and glass surfaces for a long time – therefore, by wearing a mask, people minimise the chance of being infected, the Health Ministry said.

